Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of August 24, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of August 23, 2021:

1. Maharashtra: Union Minister Narayan Rane's arrest under process for his 'slap' remark on CM Uddhav Thackeray

Union Minister Narayan Rane was on Tuesday arrested by Ratnagiri Police for his 'slap' remark on Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. The police has taken Mr Rane into custody from Sangameshwar in Ratnagiri by Ratnagiri Police.

The Ratnagiri Sessions court has rejected Narayan Rane's plea in the matter. While, the Bombay High Court has also refused to grant urgent relief to Narayan Rane and asked his advocate to file petition in registry after the minister approached the high court seeking quashing of multiple FIRs filed against him for his remark.

The BJP leader also sought an interim order granting him protection from arrest or any coercive action.

The petition was mentioned before a division bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar, seeking urgent hearing on Tuesday itself.

2. Sena-BJP clashes, FIRs and arrest order - Here's what unfolded after Narayan Rane's remark on slapping Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Union minister Narayan Rane has sparked off a row over his remarks about slapping Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter's ignorance of the year of India's independence.

The statement by Rane has drawn ire of Shiv Sena and at least theree FIRs were also resgistered against him in Pune, Nashik and Mahad.

What did Rane exactly say?

Rane, who was recently inducted into the Union cabinet, had sparked off a row over his remarks about slapping Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, for what he claimed as the latter's ignorance of the year of India's independence.

"It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap," Rane said during his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in adjoining Raigad district on Monday.

3. Sensex breezes past 56k to scale fresh high amid firm global cues; metal, oil and gas stocks soar

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 403 points to end at a fresh record on Tuesday, driven by gains in index majors HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finserv amid a positive trend in global equities. The 30-share index ended 403.19 points or 0.73 per cent higher at its lifetime peak of 55,958.98. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 128.15 points or 0.78 per cent to its all-time closing high of 16,624.60.

"Nifty made a bullish bar today. It closed at 16,615 up by 120 points. It closed above its key resistance of 16,550 but however the volumes were lesser than its average volumes. Nifty now has support on 16,600 and 16550 and will face resistance at 16,700 and 16,750. Buy on dips can be a good strategy for the current markets," said Gaurav Udani, CEO & Founder, ThincRedBlu Securities.

4. Power tussle in Chhattisgarh Congress? CM Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo meet Rahul Gandhi - Here is all you need to know

Amid rift in Chhattisgarh Congress, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Health Minister T.S. Singh Deo.

Baghel and Deo met Rahul Gandhi at his residence in Delhi on Tuesday. The meeting of these two leaders with Rahul Gandhi came amid Deo's reported claims for the top post in the state, demanding rotational chief ministership.

Both Baghel and Deo met with Rahul Gandhi as the infighting in Chhatisgarh Congress threatens to boil over. According to party leaders, the two state leaders will also meet Chhattisgarh in-charge P.L. Punia and others.

5. FPJ Legal: AG reacts to Bombay HC's skin-to-skin verdict; says even man with surgical gloves feels entire body

The Attorney General of India K.K. Venugopal termed the Bombay High Court judgment, which held that 'skin-to-skin' contact is necessary to constitute sexual assault under POCSO Act, as outrageous. Slamming this judgment, the AG argued that a person wearing surgical gloves can feel the entire body of a woman and get away with punishment.

In January this year, the AG moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court judgment acquitting a person under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, after he pressed a girl's breast over the dress stating there was no skin-to-skin contact.

The AG on Tuesday submitted before a bench comprising Justices U.U. Lalit and Ajay Rastogi that it is an outrageous judgement, as far as POCSO is concerned. The AG argued that the high court judge said skin-to-skin contact is required that would result in a person wearing surgical gloves and touching a woman inappropriately and getting an acquittal. He emphasized in this case, there was a girl child involved.

