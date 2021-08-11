Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of August 11, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of August 11, 2021:

One person was killed and over 40 others were feared buried under the debris after a landslide trapped a bus and other vehicles in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district today, officials said. State Disaster Management Force Director said at least nine persons were pulled out of the rubble in an injured condition during the initial hours of the rescue operation. The landslide occurred at around 11.50 am in Chaura village in Kinnaur, the officials said. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur told the state assembly that there are reports that 50-60 people are trapped under the debris, but the exact number was not known. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the CM and assured all possible support in the ongoing rescue operations.

With a Delhi court discharging them in the chief secretary assault case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia today said the truth has won. Sisodia also accused the BJP-led central government of hatching a conspiracy against Kejriwal. A Delhi court today discharged Kejriwal, his deputy Sisodia and nine other AAP MLAs in the case related to the alleged assault on the then chief secretary Anshu Prakash in 2018. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sachin Gupta, however, ordered framing of charges against two AAP MLAs - Amantullah and Prakash Jarwal - in the case. Kejirwal took to twitter saying "Satyamev jayate" following the court decision.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention to resolve the state's long pending boundary dispute with neighbouring Karnataka. In the letter dated August 9, Pawar appealed to Modi to take the lead in stopping the Karnataka government's "atrocities" on Marathi-speaking people and include the disputed areas in Maharashtra. Maharashtra claims certain areas, including Belgaum, Karwar and Nippani which are part of Karnataka, contending the majority of population in these areas is Marathi-speaking. The dispute between the two states over Belgaum and other border areas is pending before the Supreme Court for many years.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is in the damage control mode as two cabinet ministers, Anand Singh and M.T.B. Nagaraj, have decided to tender their resignations from their posts, sources in the party told news agency IANS today. Singh and Nagaraj have been allotted ministries of Tourism and Municipal Administration respectively, against their wishes. Party insiders said, Anand Singh has already given his resignation letter to Chief Minister Bommai and M.T.B. Nagaraj has made it very clear that he wouldn't continue unless he is allotted a cabinet portfolio of his choice. Reacting to the development, Bommai stated that Singh has been his friend for three decades and there are no issues with Nagaraj, as he has spoken to him.

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended on a flat note today amid profit booking at higher levels. The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 28.73 points or 0.05 per cent lower at 54,525.93, while the broader NSE Nifty inched up 2.15 points or 0.01 per cent to 16,282.25. Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, jumping around 4 per cent, followed by NTPC, PowerGrid, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finserv. On the other hand, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 04:29 PM IST