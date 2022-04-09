Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of April 9, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of April 9, 2022:

Private Covid vaccination centres can only charge up to Rs 150 as service fee for the precaution dose over and above the cost of the jab, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement today. Under the chairmanship of Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), an orientation meeting of health secretaries of states and union territories was held on today over the precaution dose which will be available for all adults above 18 years from Sunday onwards. The Secretary clarified that the healthcare workers, frontline workers and citizens aged 60 or above, will continue receiving the precaution dose at any centre, including free of cost at government inoculation centers. He also said that the precaution dose will be the of the same vaccine that was administered as the first and second jabs.

Rahul Gandhi today said the Congress had offered to BSP supremo Mayawati to jointly fight the recent Uttar Pradesh assembly election and make her the chief ministerial candidate but "she did not even talk to us". Lashing out at her, the former Congress president alleged that Mayawati gave a clear passage to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state because of "the CBI, the ED and Pegasus". Releasing a book, "The Dalit Truth", Gandhi said the Constitution is a weapon but it is meaningless without institutions, which he alleged have been captured by the RSS. Noting that if institutions are not controlled by people, neither is the country, the Congress leader said, "This is not a new assault. It started the day when Mahatma Gandhi was killed with bullets."

Condemning the protest held by a group of MSRTC workers outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Mumbai, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis today said it was a "big failure" of the police department and intelligence agencies, which he said should be investigated. The former Maharashtra chief minister asserted he had said in the past that the issues of the striking Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers need to be put forth at an appropriate forum and the state government should respond to their demands. A group over 100 striking workers of the MSRTC on Friday afternoon held a sudden and fierce protest outside 'Silver Oak', Pawar's two-storey bungalow on Pedder Road in south Mumbai.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress burnt the effigies of film actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar for allegedly being selective in their criticism of fuel price hikes and inflation, with the party highlighting some of their tweets when the UPA was in power. The ruling BJP, meanwhile, called the Congress' move to burn effigies of the two actors as an act of frustration. "In 2012, these actors used to tweet against fuel price hikes and inflation by writing that vehicles can be purchased but one would need loans to buy petrol, diesel. At that time, an LPG cylinder used to cost Rs 300-400, while petrol and diesel was around Rs 60 per litre," Congress MLA PC Sharma, who organised this protest, said. These actors are now silent under the BJP dispensation despite LPG cylinders costing over Rs 1,000 and petrol-diesel retailing in the Rs 100-120 range, he added.

Former India cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri has termed spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's revelations that he was hung from the 15th-floor hotel balcony by an inebriated fellow cricketer during the 2013 IPL, as shocking, adding that if such an incident happens now the person should be "given a life ban" and "sent to a rehab centre as quickly as possible". Rajasthan Royals player Chahal had revealed a terrifying incident during IPL 2013 in Bengaluru on Friday when he was hung from a high-rise hotel balcony by an drunk bully cricketer, which left him "kind of fainted". Chahal was then in his last year with IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, before he started a long stint with the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) that ended after IPL 2021.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 04:16 PM IST