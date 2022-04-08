Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of April 8, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of April 8, 2022:

Precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccines will be available to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres from April 10, the Union Health Ministry announced today. All those above the age of 18 who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose will be eligible for the precaution dose, it said. "It has been decided that the precaution dose of Covid vaccines will be made available to the 18-plus population group at private vaccination centres. This facility would be available at all private vaccination centres," the ministry said. So far, about 96 per cent of all 15-plus population in the country have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while about 83 per cent have received both the doses, it stated.

A Delhi court today directed former Amnesty International India head and activist Aakar Patel not to leave the country without its prior permission and stayed an order directing the CBI to withdraw a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him in a case relating to the alleged violation of the Foreign Contributions Regulation Act (FCRA). Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann passed the order on a petition filed by the CBI seeking revision of the order passed on Thursday by a magisterial court which also asked the agency to apologise to Patel. The judge said it was necessary that due opportunity was given to Patel to file a formal reply if any to CBI's revision application. "In the meantime, it is necessary that the cause is not frustrated. During the course of arguments, it was pointed out by Nikhil Goel (advocate for the CBI) that respondent made an attempt to leave the country yesterday," the court said.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut today accused the BJP of conspiring to make Mumbai a Union Territory, saying that a presentation to that effect has been made to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Talking to reporters, Raut alleged that former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya and a group of party leaders, builders, businessmen were part of this conspiracy. "A presentation about making Mumbai a union territory has been made to the MHA (by this group). Meetings have been held and funds are being collected for this purpose. This has been going on for the last two months and I am saying this with full responsibility. I have proof to substantiate what I am saying. Chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray) is also aware of this development," Raut said.

Opposition parties that are against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS should come together and discussions are ongoing on what should be its framework, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said today after meeting RJD leader Sharad Yadav. Addressing the media with the Congress leader by his side, Yadav said Gandhi should take over as the president of the Congress party. Asked if the Opposition must come together to take on the BJP, Gandhi said, "Opposition parties that are against RSS and Narendra Modi should come together. Discussions are ongoing on how they should come together, what should be the framework and that has to be developed." Yadav said he is concerned about the country and that there is a need to work for the weaker sections of the society.

The Sensex jumped 412.23 points today, braving heavy volatility during the day, amid the Reserve Bank of India maintaining status quo on the benchmark lending rate and buying in index heavyweights Reliance Industries Limited and ITC. The BSE Sensex climbed 412.23 points or 0.70 per cent to settle at 59,447.18. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 59,654.44 and a low 58,876.36. The Nifty also gained 144.80 points or 0.82 per cent to finish at 17,784.35.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 04:16 PM IST