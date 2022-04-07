Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of April 7, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of April 7, 2022:

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday claimed that the BJP was considering replacing Jai Ram Thakur with Union Minister Anurag Thakur as the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh ahead of the assembly elections in the state. Addressing a press conference, he said the BJP wanted to make the big change as it feared defeat in the elections with the growing "popularity" of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. "We have learnt from very reliable sources that the BJP wants to replace Jai Ram Thakur with Anurag Thakur as it is scared of the popularity of Arvind Kejriwal and his model of governance in Delhi," Sisodia claimed. People of the state are disappointed with the Jai Ram Thakur government, which has "completely failed", and hence, they want to give their mandate to the AAP in the upcoming assembly elections, he said.

On the occasion of World Health Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the government is working tirelessly to augment India's health infrastructure with a focus on ensuring good quality and affordable healthcare to citizens. Declared by the World Health Organization (WHO), World Health Day is celebrated on April 7 every year. On this year's World Health Day, the WHO is focussing global attention on urgent actions needed to keep humans and the planet healthy and foster a movement to create societies focused on wellbeing. "Greetings on World Health Day. May everyone be blessed with good health and wellness. Today is also a day to express gratitude to all those associated with the health sector. It is their hardwork that has kept our planet protected," Modi tweeted. The government of India is working tirelessly to augment India's health infrastructure, he said.

Amid mounting concerns over the new 'XE' variant of COVID and a day after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reported its first case in Mumbai, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope today said that state health department has not received any confirmation about the variant and thus cannot confirm it. "As per information, XE variant is only 10 per cent more infectious than the Omicron variant. We will talk more about it in detail after getting a report. Since we have not received a confirmatory report from the Centre or NIB, Maharashtra health department does not confirm it," Tope told news agency ANI. The Union Health Ministry had yesterday said that the present evidence does not suggest the presence of XE variant of COVID.

The Bombay high court today said that in a fight between a lion and a lamb, the lamb has to be protected, while asking the striking workers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to resume duty by April 22. A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta has also asked the MSRTC not to take any action against their workers. “We will keep our constitutional ideals in mind that when it is a fight between the lion and the lamb, the lamb has to be protected,” said CJ Datta. The HC is hearing a contempt petition filed by MSRTC against its employees who have been on strike since the mid-night of November 3-4, last year. Their demand was that the MSTRTC be merged with the state government and that they should be treated at par with the government employees.

Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled over 575 points today, tracking heavy losses in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, TCS and Reliance Industries amid a weak trend in global markets. Declining for the third straight day, the 30-share Sensex slumped 575.46 points or 0.97 per cent to settle at 59,034.95. During the day, it tanked 633.06 points or 1.06 per cent to 58,977.35. The broader Nifty-50 also declined 168.10 points or 0.94 per cent to close at 17,639.55. From the 30-share pack, Titan, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Wipro, TCS, Reliance Industries Limited, and Power Grid were the major laggards. In contrast, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, M&M, and Dr Reddy's were among the gainers.

