Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of April 6, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of April 6, 2022:

Sri Lankan Government today said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign under any circumstances and will face the current issues, as it defended the embattled leader's decision to enforce a state of emergency, which he later revoked after huge public protests demanded his resignation over the country's worst economic crisis. Speaking in Parliament, Chief Government Whip Minister Johnston Fernando said the government will face this problem and there is no reason for the President to resign as he was elected to office. Claiming that the Opposition JVP party was behind the violence in the country, Fernando said that this "thug politics" should not be allowed and called on the people to end the violence. He said that the government will continue to work to address the issues faced by the public at present.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today took former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh into custody from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail in connection with corruption allegations raised against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, an official said. Deshmukh was taken into custody by the CBI team from the Arthur Road Prison in Central Mumbai and placed under arrest, the official said. Deshmukh had earlier approached the Bombay High Court challenging a special court order allowing the CBI to take him into custody in connection with its probe into corruption allegations against him. Deshmukh, in his petition filed through advocate Aniket Nikam on Monday, had also challenged the application filed by the CBI seeking his custody.

Asserting that the BJP stands for "rashtra bhakti" and its rivals for "parivar bhakti", Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that people are gradually coming to the realisation that dynastic parties are the "biggest enemies" of democracy. Addressing BJP members on the party's 42nd foundation day, he said dynastic parties are dedicated to further family rule and have little regard for constitutional norms and cover up corruption and misdeeds of each other even though they may be active in different states. In a reference to geopolitical developments due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he said India is acting by keeping its national interest supreme when the world is divided into two opposing poles.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi today asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to propose dates for the next general elections, which will be held within 90 days following the dissolution of the National Assembly, The News reported. "In a letter dated April 5, 2022, addressed to ECP, the President's Secretariat asked to propose date(s) for holding general elections within 90 days from the date of dissolution of the National Assembly, i.e., April 3, in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of Pakistan," the Pak President House said in a statement. The letter mentioned that the ECP has been conveyed that clause 5 (A) of the Article 48 and clause 2 of Article 224 of the Constitution provide that the president shall appoint a date, not later than 90 days from the date of dissolution of the National Assembly, for holding general elections.

Benchmark BSE Sensex tumbled 566 points to settle below the 60,000-level today, dragged down by heavy selling in banking and IT stocks amid weak global trends. The 30-share BSE barometer tanked 566.09 points or 0.94 per cent to finish at 59,610.41. During the day, it plunged 666.66 points or 1.10 per cent to 59,509.84. The broader NSE Nifty declined by 149.75 points or 0.83 per cent to settle at 17,807.65. From the 30-share pack, HDFC Bank, HDFC, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS, M&M, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank were the major laggards. In contrast, NTPC, Tata Steel, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, Nestle and Larsen & Toubro were among the gainers.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 04:16 PM IST