Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of April 6, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of April 6, 2021:

Four EVMs and a similar number of VVPATs were found at the house of a Trinamool Congress leader in West Bengal's Howrah district, following which a poll official was suspended, a senior officer said today. The incident happened in Tulsiberia village in the Uluberia Uttar assembly segment, he said. Villagers spotted a vehicle with an Election Commission sticker outside the house of the TMC leader in the early hours, after which they started protesting, he added. Then, it was found that the officer of sector 17 Tapan Sarkar was visiting the TMC leader's house with the EVMs, the official said. The EVMs and VVPATs were seized and the officer suspended, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that "false narratives" about his government are spread as part of a big conspiracy to create political instability in the country, and asked BJP members to spread awareness regarding them among the people. Speaking on the occasion of his party's 41st foundation day, Modi said blatant lies like farmers' land will be seized, citizenship of some people will be revoked, reservation will be scrapped or the Constitution will be changed are spread by certain individuals and organisations. These false narratives have been spread over his government's measures like farm laws, Citizenship (Amendment) Act and labour laws, he said.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind has appointed Justice NV Ramana as the next Chief Justice of India. Accepting the recommendation made by the outgoing Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, retiring on April 23, the President has appointed Justice NV Ramana as the 48th CJI. He will take oath as 48th Chief Justice of India on April 24 and will have a term till August 26, 2022. The warrant of appointment as CJI, with effect from April 24, was handed over to Justice Ramana by Secretary, Department of Justice today.

In view of rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal government today imposed seven hours of night curfew with immediate effect but exempted people of certain professions from it. The decision was taken after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the city. The DDMA order for curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will continue till April 30. According to the order issued by the chief secretary and chairperson of the executive body of DDMA, a sudden increase in COVID-19 cases in the recent past along with a high positivity rate has been observed in the national capital.

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher today, tracking high volatility amid concerns over the economic impact of the second wave of coronavirus infections in the country. After swinging around 646 points during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 42.07 points or 0.09 per cent higher at 49,201.39. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 45.70 points or 0.31 per cent to 14,683.50.

