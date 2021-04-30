Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of April 30, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of April 30, 2021:

The Supreme Court today said there should not be any clampdown on citizens communicating their grievances related to COVID-19 on social media. The apex court said, "We want to make it very clear that if citizens communicate their grievance on social media, then it cannot be said it is wrong information. We do not want any clampdown of information. We will treat it as a contempt of court if such grievances are considered for action." "Let a strong message go to all the states and DGP of states that clampdown of information is contrary to basic precepts," the court said.

The United States today delivered to India its first consignment of emergency medical supplies including hundreds of much-needed oxygen cylinders and regulators to help the country fight the coronavirus pandemic. The medical equipment and other supplies were brought to Delhi in a C-5M Super Galaxy, one of the largest strategic airlift aircraft of the US Air Force. As India battles a devastating second wave of coronavirus pandemic, countries around the world have announced sending medical supplies to help it tide over the situation. The leading countries which are sending assistance to India include Russia, France, Germany, Australia, Ireland, Belgium, Romania, Luxembourg, Singapore, Portugal, Sweden, New Zealand, Kuwait and Mauritius.

The government of India has started importing Remdesivir from other countries and the first consignment of 75,000 vials is expected to reach India today, the union ministry of chemicals and fertilizers said. The ministry stated that HLL Lifecare Ltd, a government of India-owned company has ordered 4,50,000 vials of Remdesivir from Gilead Sciences Inc USA and Egyptian Pharma Company, Eva Pharma. It is expected that Gilead Sciences will dispatch 75,000 to 1,00,000 vials in the next one or two days. Further, one hundred thousand quantities will also be supplied before or by May 15. EVA pharma will supply approximately 10,000 vials initially followed by 50,000 vials every 15 days or till July, said the ministry.

4. Maha govt to take back COVID-19 vaccines from private hospitals

The Maharashtra government today announced that it would take back COVID-19 vaccines from private hospitals and administer these doses to people through state-run health centres only. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the government has decided to do so it as per the Centre's orders. Talking about the vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group that is supposed to start from May 1 as per the central government's instructions, Tope said, "We need to reduce the number of vaccination centres so that it can offer the doses smoothly on daily basis." "We have been told by the vaccine makers that up to 18 lakh vials could be supplied to Maharashtra in the month of May. In such situation, the state is planning to set up one centre per district to inoculate people against COVID-19," he said.

5. Sensex nosedives 984 points; financial stocks lead sell-off

Snapping its four-session winning run, market benchmark Sensex plummeted 984 points today, tracking an intense selloff in financial stocks amid a negative trend in Asian equities. The 30-share BSE index sank 983.58 points or 1.98 per cent to finish at 48,782.36. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty tanked 263.80 points or 1.77 per cent to 14,631.10. HDFC twins were the top losers in the Sensex pack, shedding over 4 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Asian Paints, M&M, HUL, TCS and Maruti.