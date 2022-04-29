Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of April 29, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of April 29, 2022:

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain today said that there was a severe coal crisis across the country and many places have just one day of reserve left. Raising the alarm over the ongoing coal crisis, Jain said, "No (power) backup (is there)... (the) coal backup should be for over 21 days, but at many power plants, less than a day's (stock) is left". He further added, "If electricity is being produced, and we keep getting it, there's no issue. But if the power plant shuts down it will be problematic (in Delhi)...There's a coal shortage in the country," said Jain in a media briefing, a day after he held an emergency meeting over the issue. "There is a huge shortage of power in the country. So far we have managed it somehow in Delhi. The situation is very grave in the whole of India. Together we soon need to find its solution. Quick, concrete steps are required to tackle this problem," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana highlighted the issue of vacancies in high courts today and urged the chief justices of all the 25 high courts to send names for elevation as judges at the earliest. Inaugurating the 39th chief justices' conference, which is being held after a gap of six years, the CJI outlined the agenda of the meeting and said the "aim and object of today's conference is to discuss and identify the problems that are affecting the administration of justice". He said besides taking stock of the progress made in the implementation of the resolutions adopted six years ago at the last CJs' conference, the meeting would address issues concerning the judiciary, ranging from appointments of judges in high courts to strengthening network and connectivity at all court complexes across the country.

3. Hanuman Chalisa episode 'big plot' of Ranas & BJP to challenge MVA govt, to project CM as anti-Hindu: Cops to court

The Mumbai police today told a special court that while on the face of it the plan of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence may look innocent, but it was in fact a "big plot" to challenge the MVA government. The police also claimed that the opposition BJP and the political opponents of Thackeray were trying to create an atmosphere to project him as anti-Hindu and not sponsoring the cause of Hinduism, and that in the present regime it was difficult for Hindus to practise their religion freely and thus the feeling of hate would increase against the Muslim religion causing a rift. The police made these claims in an affidavit filed through special public prosecutor Pradip Gharat opposing the bail pleas of the Rana couple, who were arrested on April 23 on sedition and other charges.

Sri Lanka's president has agreed to replace his older brother as prime minister in a proposed interim government to solve a political impasse caused by the country's worst economic crisis in decades, a prominent lawmaker said today. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa agreed that a national council will be appointed to name a new prime minister and Cabinet comprised of all parties in Parliament, lawmaker Maithripala Sirisena said after meeting with the president. Sirisena, who was president before Rajapaksa, was a governing party lawmaker before defecting earlier this month along with nearly 40 other legislators. However, Rohan Weliwita, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, said the president has not communicated any intent to remove the prime minister and a decision will be announced if such a step is taken.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty gave up early gains to close down by over 0.8 per cent due to fag-end selling in Axis Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys. The 30-share BSE benchmark plummeted 460.19 points or 0.80 per cent to end at 57,060.87 despite a firm opening. During the day, it hit a high of 57,975.48 and a low of 56,902.30. The NSE Nifty tanked 142.50 points or 0.83 per cent to 17,102.55. Axis Bank, Power Grid, Wipro, State Bank of India, Maruti, Titan and NTPC were among the major laggards from the Sensex pack. Shares of Axis Bank tumbled 6.57 per cent a day after the company reported a 49.77 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 04:21 PM IST