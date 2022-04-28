Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of April 28, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of April 28, 2022:

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Akalis receive death treat from Jaish-e-Mohammed

Candigarh: A letter delivered at the Sultanpur Lodhi Railway Station in Kapurthala, Punjab earlier on Wednesday has threatened to blow up major railway stations in Punjab. The letter also said that a few famous religious sites, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Governor Banwarilal Purohit would also be targeted. The document has been undersigned by Jaish-e-Mohammed. Apart from Mann, the letter, dated May 21, also threatens Shiromani Akali Dal leaders. The administration has swung into action, with an inquiry already launched into the matter.

Heatwave conditions will last until end of April; to affect North India: Skymet

Skymet Weather predicted that the heatwaves will not only restrict to Delhi but will also affect the residents of North India. Northwest India this year recorded the hottest March in 122 years, with an average maximum temperature surpassing the previous record of 30.67 degrees Celsius in 2004. Taking to Twitter, Skymet Weather wrote, "These heatwave conditions will last until the end of this month with sultry conditions affecting the residents of North India. However, heatwave conditions may see a backseat at the beginning of May."

Hindi row: Members of pro-Kannada organisation detained by cops after protest against actor Ajay Devgn

Pro-Kannada activists on Thursday protested against Ajay Devgn’s remarks that “Hindi is, was and will always be India’s national language.” Ajay Devgn’s statement was in response to Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep’s statement that Hindi was longer the national language. Miffed by Ajay Devgn’s remarks, members of the pro-Kannada group, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, raised slogans and began protesting against the actor for his controversial statement. They said, “It is unfair to call Hindi the national language of India.”

Want to be Chief Minister of Rajasthan 'without delay': Congress leader Sachin Pilot's demand to Sonia Gandhi

In the latest development in Rajasthan Congress, Sachin Pilot who has been eyeing chief minister's post for a while, the leader has told party interim president Sonia Gandhi to make him the CM without any delay, even as Rajasthan is far by a year from assembly elections, according to NDTV. Sachin Pilot has reportedly told Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan may be lost in the same way as Punjab, where Charanjit Singh Channi's appointment as Chief Minister proved to be an fail in the election. Congress failed miserably to retain its power in the state.

Can’t even buy trousers for dad without giving phone number: TMC MP Mahua Moitra posts complaint against Decathlon

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra who has never shied away from expressing her opinions on Thursday complained about sporting brand Decathlon in a cutting tweet on Thursday. In her post, Mahua Moitra described her experience as she visited the Decathlon store at Ansal Plaza in Delhi-NCR today afternoon. The TMC MP bought a pair of trousers for her father from Decathlon and was asked to provide her phone number and email address at the billing counter. Not pleased with it, Mahua Moitra refused and tweeted straight from the store, condemning Decathlon for “violating privacy laws and consumer laws”.



Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 04:26 PM IST