Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of April 28, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of April 28, 2021:

The lockdown in Maharashtra will be extended by another 15 days beyond April 30, state Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said today. He said all members of the cabinet, who participated in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, pitched for such extension. Senior ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Vijay Wadettiwar and Uday Samant had on Tuesday made a strong case for further extending the lockdown as they felt the current phase has thrown up a few positive results, especially in terms of stabilization in COVID-19 cases, increase in positivity and reduction in the fatality rate.

Four patients died after a fire broke out at a private hospital in Shimla Park, Mumbra at 3:40 am today. Around 20 patients were rescued and evacuated to nearby hospitals. Meanwhile, Chief fire Officer Girish Zalke alleged the hospital was operating from a residential building and was without a fire audit. "The fire started from the meter box of the hospital and later spread on the upper side. We have sent notice to the hospital for fire audit, but received no response. The hospital doesn't have a fire audit," he said.

Former Congress MP and Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad's father Eknath Gaikwad passed away today due to the COVID-19. The former Maharashtra Minister reportedly breathed his last in a Mumbai hospital at around 10 am. He was 81-year-old. Condolences poured in for the respected Dalit leader after the news of his demise. Top leaders including Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole, Minister Ashok Chavan, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Urmila Matondkar, etc. expressed grief after Gaikwad's demise.

For the first time ever, India's COVID-19 death toll has crossed the three thousand mark, even as the total number of new cases sets a global record. Today morning, India reported 3,60,960 new cases and 3,293 deaths - both all-time high numbers for the country. At the same time, there were 2,61,162 discharges in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of active cases has now risen to 29.78 lakh while the cumulative death toll now stands above the two lakh mark. This is also the seventh day in a row that the country has reported more than three lakh cases per day.

5. Sensex soars 790 pts, Nifty tops 14,850 as financial stocks shine

Extending its gains for the third straight session, equity benchmark Sensex rallied 790 points today, led by gains in financial stocks amid a positive trend in global markets. The 30-share BSE index ended 789.70 points or 1.61 per cent higher at 49,733.84. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 211.50 points or 1.44 per cent to 14,864.55. Bajaj Finance was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, soaring around 8 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, SBI, Bajaj Auto and HDFC Bank.