Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of April 26, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of April 26, 2022:

India's drug regulator has granted emergency use authorisation for Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for those aged five to 12 years and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the age group of six to 12 years, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has also granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Cadila for its ZyCoV-D for an additional dose of 3mg with a two-jab inoculation schedule 28 days apart for those aged above 12 years. ZyCoV-D is, currently, approved for a 2mg three-dose vaccination schedule. The approval by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) comes following recommendations by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation(CDSCO).

Election strategist Prashant Kishor today rejected the Congress offer to join the party as part of its "Empowered Action Group" meant to address the "political challenges" ahead of the 2024 general elections. "Following a presentation & discussions with Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted a Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to party," senior party leader Randeep Surjewala tweeted. Later, Kishor also took to Twitter and said more than him, the Congress needs "leadership and collective will to fix the deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms".

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a detailed factual report from the Maharashtra government regarding independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana's allegation about her arrest and "inhumane treatment" meted out at Khar Police Station in Mumbai, top government officials told news agency ANI today. The officials said the MHA took the action following a request made by Lok Sabha Privilege and Ethics Committee. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has also sought details from the Maharashtra government within 24 hours on the arrest of Navneet Rana in Mumbai, after receiving a letter from the Amravati lawmaker that she had been subjected to "inhuman treatment" by the police following her "illegal" arrest two days ago.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today countered criticism of India’s position on Ukraine, saying the Western powers have been oblivious to the pressing challenges facing Asia including last year’s events in Afghanistan and the continuous pressure on the rules-based order in the region. In an interactive session at the Raisina Dialogue, Jaishankar said the crisis in Ukraine could be a “wake-up call” for Europe to also look at what has been happening in Asia, saying it has not been an “easy part” of the world for the last 10 years. To a specific question by Foreign Minister of Norway Anniken Huitfeldt on the situation in Ukraine, Jaishankar said India has been pressing for an urgent cessation of fighting and a return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue.

Benchmark indices rebounded sharply today after falling for the past two sessions, with the Sensex rallying nearly 777 points, helped by buying in index major Reliance Industries and recovery in global markets. The 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 776.72 points or 1.37 per cent to end at 57,356.61. During the day, it rallied 862.35 points or 1.52 per cent to 57,442.24. The broader NSE Nifty gained 246.85 points or 1.46 per cent to finish at 17,200.80. Among the 30-share Sensex pack, PowerGrid, Titan, M&M, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, SBI, Bharti Airtel and HUL were among the major gainers. In contrast, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Maruti and TCS closed with losses.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 04:20 PM IST