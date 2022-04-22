Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of April 22, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of April 22, 2022:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson today thanked his "khaas dost" Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an "amazing reception" that he received in India and said that he felt like cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. "My friend, Prime Minister Narendra, my "khaas dost" (special friend), we've had a fantastic few days here in India. And yesterday, I became the first Conservative Prime Minister to visit Gujarat, which is your birthplace. I had an amazing reception," Johnson said at a joint address with PM Modi. "I felt like Sachin Tendulkar upon my arrival and also like Amitabh Bachchan. I was everywhere to be seen. It was fantastic," the British PM said.

The Supreme Court today expressed its displeasure over a Delhi Police affidavit filed in connection with alleged hate speeches made during an event and directed it to file a "better affidavit". Delhi Police had told the top court that no specific words against any community were uttered at an event organised by the Hindu Yuva Vahini' on December 19 last year. A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Abhay S Oka gave two weeks to the Additional Solicitor General K M Natraj to seek instructions and file a "better affidavit" by May 4. The top court was hearing a petition filed by journalist Qurban Ali and former Patna High Court judge and senior advocate Anjana Prakash, who have also sought a direction for an "independent, credible and impartial investigation" by an SIT into incidents of hate speeches against the Muslim community.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar today said that in order to tide over the current load shedding crisis in the state, the government has decided to import coal to some extent from outside the country for power generation. He also said that efforts were on to get one coal mine in Chhattisgarh allocated to the power department in Maharashtra. "Load shedding is going on in the state. A meeting was held on this issue by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. I will take a review of the power department every week on the issue of load shedding and the cabinet has given its approval to check whether there is any availability of power in the country," he said. Efforts are being made to do away with load shedding and to ensure smooth power supply in the state, the senior NCP leader said.

A special court today extended till May 6 the judicial custody of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Malik (62), a senior NCP leader, on February 23 in the case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Malik was produced before special judge R N Rokade at the end of his previous jail custody today. The Central probe agency had on Thursday submitted an over 5,000-page chargesheet against Malik in the case.

Equity markets halted their two-day rally today, with the Sensex tumbling 714.53 points amid weak global equities and selling in index majors Infosys, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries. Continuous foreign fund outflows also dented sentiments. The BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 714.53 points or 1.23 per cent to settle at 57,197.15. During the day, it plummeted 776.96 points or 1.34 per cent to 57,134.72. The NSE Nifty also declined 220.65 points or 1.27 per cent to 17,171.95.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 04:14 PM IST