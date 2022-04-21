Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of April 21, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of April 21, 2022:

The Supreme Court today ordered that the status quo shall be maintained for another two weeks on the demolition drive carried out by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in the national capital's Jahangirpuri area. A Bench comprising of Justice L Nageshwar Rao and Justice BR Gavai also issued notice to North DMC and others, asking them to file a reply on the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind's petition against the drive in Jahangirpuri. Extending the interim relief for another two weeks, the top court also clarified that it will take a serious view on the demolition drive which was carried out even after the information was given to the Mayor of maintaining a status quo by the apex court on Thursday. The Court also issued notice to other concerned respondents in other pleas relating demolition drive being carried out in other parts of the country.

Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Yousuf Kantroo, who was involved in the killing of several security force personnel and civilians, was among two terrorists killed in an encounter in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir today, police said. Three soldiers were injured in the initial exchange of fire between the two sides, they said. Based on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in Malwah area of Baramulla in north Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said. The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated. In the exchange of fire so far, two terrorists were killed.

Hundreds of BJP workers staged a protest outside a police station in the eastern suburb of Chembur today, demanding the immediate arrest of persons who vandalised the party's 'Pol Khol' rath during a campaign two days ago, police said. Senior BJP leaders Pravin Darekar, Ashish Shelar, Mangal Prabhat Lodha among other took part in the agitation. The party leaders also had a meeting with senior officials of the Mumbai police at the Additional Commissioner's office. According to the police, a case was registered against unidentified persons after a civic poll campaign vehicle of the BJP fashioned as a rath was vandalised in the Cheetah Camp area in the early hours of Tuesday.

Visiting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson today termed Mahatma Gandhi an "extraordinary man" who mobilized the principles of truth and non-violence to change the world for better. Johnson became the first prime minister of the UK to visit the Sabarmati Ashram, the place from where Gandhi led India's struggle for freedom from the British colonial rule for more than a decade. In fact, the Tory politician is also the first British prime minister to visit Gujarat post 1947. "It is an immense privilege to come to the ashram of this extraordinary man, and to understand how he mobilized such simple principles of truth and non-violence to change the world for better," Johnson wrote in the visitors' book at the Gandhi ashram.

Equity markets maintained their winning momentum for the second day in a row today, with the Sensex surging over 874 points, propelled by index majors Reliance Industries, Infosys and HDFC twins amid a mixed trend in global markets. The BSE benchmark Sensex zoomed 874.18 points or 1.53 per cent to finish at 57,911.68. During the day, it jumped 954.03 points or 1.67 per cent to 57,991.53. The NSE Nifty rallied 256.05 points or 1.49 per cent to 17,392.60. From the 30-share Sensex pack, M&M, Maruti, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, TCS, Sun Pharma, Infosys and IndusInd Bank were among the major gainers.In contrast, Tata Steel, Nestle and Bharti Airtel were the laggards.

