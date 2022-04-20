Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of April 20, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of April 20, 2022:

Bulldozers razed several structures in violence-hit Jahangirpuri today during an anti-encroachment drive by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation but it was stopped following a Supreme Court order. The anti-encroachment drive continued for one-and-a-half hours even after the Supreme Court directed authorities to stop it. A civic official, requesting anonymity, said the drive continued because of the absence of a written order from the Supreme Court. It was stopped as soon as the order was received, the official added. The Supreme Court directed the apex court Secretary-General to convey the earlier order to stop demolition in the riots-hit Jahangirpuri to the NDMC Mayor and the Delhi Police Commissioner immediately. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, in the forenoon, ordered the stopping of the drive and also agreed to hear a petition challenging the action of the civic bodies allegedly aimed against the accused of the communal offences.

In the wake of the Centre's advice to monitor and take action to control any emerging spread of coronavirus, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope today said the COVID-19 situation in the state is under control and there is no need to panic. Tope's assurance has come a day after the Centre advised Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra and Mizoram to maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action, if required, in the areas of concern to control any emerging spread of coronavirus. Speaking to reporters, the minister said the state government is keeping a close tab on the present situation and it will take the "right decision at the right time" based on the prevailing scenario. While wearing masks is not mandatory in Maharashtra, the minister urged senior citizens and persons with comorbidities must cover their faces when in public as a precaution.

In view of a spurt in coronavirus cases in the city, the Delhi government today made wearing of masks mandatory in public places and imposed a fine of Rs 500 on violators. Officials said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, in its meeting, also decided not to shut schools, but chose to come up with a separate Standard Operating Procedure in consultation with experts. The government is expected to issue an official order regarding the mandatory use of masks soon. Sources said authorities have been asked to keep a close watch on social gatherings and ramp up testing in the national capital. They said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is closely monitoring the situation.

Mumbai police today said that the phones of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and NCP leader Eknath Khadse were tapped on the pretext of them being anti-social elements. During the investigation, it was found, that some other names were also mentioned as anti-social elements in State Intelligence Dept (SID) letter which was sent to the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home for phone tapping that's why the ACS gave the permission for the same, Mumbai police said. Police informed that the phone of NCP leader Eknath Khadse was tapped for 67 days while that of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was tapped for 60 days. Reacting to the matter, Raut said both leaders were falsely labelled by then SID commissioner Rashmi Shukla. "Our privacy was breached. Centre is giving protection to such police officers who are working for one party," he added.

Benchmark indices bounced back today after falling for five straight sessions, with the Sensex climbing 574.35 points, helped by buying in Reliance Industries and recovery in Infosys, TCS and HDFC twins. A largely positive trend in global equities also helped the benchmarks get back on their feet. Halting its five-day fall, the BSE Sensex jumped 574.35 points or 1.02 per cent to finish at 57,037.50. During the day, the index rallied 753.36 points or 1.33 per cent to 57,216.51. The NSE Nifty surged 177.90 points or 1.05 per cent to 17,136.55.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 04:14 PM IST