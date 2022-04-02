Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of April 2, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of April 2, 2022:

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has declared a nationwide public emergency amidst a spate of protests, including outside his house, over the worst economic crisis in the island nation. Rajapaksa issued a special gazette notification late on Friday night, declaring a public emergency in Sri Lanka with immediate effect from April 1. In the gazette, the President states: "Whereas I am of opinion that by reason of a public emergency in Sri Lanka it is expedient to do so in the interests of public security the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community". The move also came as the island nation braced for country-wide protests on Sunday against the government's poor handling of the ongoing economic crisis where people currently endure long hours of power outages and scarcity of essentials.

In a veiled attack on the BJP, NCP chief Sharad Pawar today alleged that attempts were being made to spread bitterness in the society, and therefore taking the country forward and maintaining harmony has become a challenge. Politics used to connect people in the past, but now efforts were being made in the country to divide them on the basis of religion, he said, adding that the the country's leadership was trying to defame national icons like Mahatma Gandhi. Pawar was addressing a gathering at Sangli, around 230 kms from here, where he welcomed local leader Shivajirao Naik back into the NCP fold, after the latter quit the BJP.

Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise case involving Aryan Khan, died of a heart attack at his residence in suburban Chembur, a police official said today. He was rushed to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, where he was declared brought dead, he said. Sail's lawyer Tushar Khandare confirmed that Sail died after he suffered a heart attack and that his family members do not suspect any foul play. Sail, who claimed to be the bodyguard of NCB witness K P Gosavi, had alleged in an affidavit that he had heard Gosavi discuss a Rs 25 crore pay-off deal after Aryan Khan was arrested during a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 3 last year. The NCB had told the court that Sail had turned hostile and his affidavit was still pending before the court. Meanwhile, Maharashta Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil said that he has directed the Maharashtra DGP to investigate the matter.

Claiming that there was was no internal unrest in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today said a befitting reply is being given through development works to those trying to topple it. Speaking after virtually laying the foundation stone of the GST Bhavan building at Wadala in central Mumbai, Thackeray also said that those maligning Maharashtra should note that the state is the largest contributor to the national economy. Crediting his deputy Ajit Pawar for expediting the GST building project, Thackeray said the MVA government and Pawar pursued the proposals for land and permissions were granted to ensure the building project starts on time. "There is no internal unrest in the MVA government. This is Maha Vikas Aghadi, which has its feet firmly on the ground and is working for the state's development and progress in a planned manner," he said.

The Maharashtra government has told the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that there are no restrictions as far as spectator count is concerned for the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is happening in three cities across the state. Only 25% capacity crowd was allowed so far for the cash-rich tournament which began on March 26. But with the Maharasthra government lifting all Covid-19 curbs from April 1, spectator count is set to increase. "As far as the Maharashtra government is concerned, we've lifted all restrictions. We however recommend wearing of masks and social distancing," Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray told FPJ. It now depends on the BCCI and how they want to go about increasing the spectator count.

