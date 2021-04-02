Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of April 2, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of April 2, 2021:

The Election Commission today ordered a repoll at a polling booth in Ratabari seat of Assam after a controversy broke out over the presiding officer carrying the EVM after polling in a vehicle which belonged to the wife of a BJP candidate contesting from a neighbouring seat. After completion of polling at 6 pm on Thursday, the polling party left in a vehicle provided by election authorities and was escorted by an armed escort. It was raining heavily and their vehicle developed a snag. "Due to the traffic congestion and the prevailing weather condition, the party became detached from its convoy," EC said. The EC added that the presiding officer and three other officials have been placed under suspension.

Eateries, bars and restaurants in Pune district of Maharashtra will remain shut for seven days starting April 3 in view of a substantial rise in coronavirus cases of late, a senior official said today. A curfew will be in place across the district from 6 pm to 6 am, and malls, cinema halls and places of religious worship will also be shut during this seven-day period, he said. The administration introduced these "stricter restrictions" in the district, which reported more than 8,000 COVID-19 cases in the past two consecutive days.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has been hospitalised as a precautionary measure, six days after he tested positive for COVID-19. The 47-year-old took to Twitter to announce the development today. "Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone," Tendulkar wrote. Besides Tendulkar, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, his elder brother Yusuf and S Badrinath -- all of whom had recently participated at the Road Safety World Series Challenge -- have so far announced that they have tested positive for COVID-19.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has cancelled her poll campaign in Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu after she went into self-isolation day as her husband Robert Vadra tested positive for COVID-19. Priyanka Gandhi has tested negative for COVID-19. She was scheduled to visit Assam today for campaigning and was scheduled to address rallies in Tamil Nadu and Kerala in next two days. She was also scheduled to visit Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram district, where her father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in 1991.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched yet another blistering attack on the DMK and Congress, charging that their leaders "keep insulting women", while pointing out that the NDA schemes are aimed at empowering women. Addressing an election rally in Madurai seeking votes for NDA candidates including from ally AIADMK for the April 6 Assembly polls, Modi said the late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran's vision for inclusive development and prosperous society "inspires us." Lashing out at the DMK and Congress, he said they had no agenda to talk about and alleged that the two parties, facing polls as allies, will not guarantee either safety or dignity for the people while the law and order situation will "suffer" under them.

