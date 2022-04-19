Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of April 19, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of April 19, 2022:

Party chief Sonia Gandhi to take final call on Prashant Kishore's induction into Congress: Report

Congress top leadership after yesterday's meeting with party president Sonia Gandhi said that they are yet to decide whether poll strategist Prashant Kishor will join the Congress and what his role will be in the 2024 national election, the decision will be taken by Congress chief, they said, NDTV reported. Kishor met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence here on Monday. This was their second meeting in the last three days and comes amid speculation that Kishor may join the Congress.

'No religious procession should be taken out without due permission in UP': Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a law-and-order review meeting last night, issuing a set of directions that assume significance considering the recent clashes in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. "No Shobha yatra or religious procession should be taken out without due permission. Before permission, an affidavit should be taken from the organiser on maintaining peace and harmony. Permission should be given to only those religious processions, which are traditional. New events should not be given unnecessary permission," a tweet put out by the chief minister's office in Hindi read.

Watch video: PM Modi inaugurates development projects at Banas Dairy Sankul in Gujarat, says development initiatives will boost rural economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for multiple projects at Banas Dairy Sankul in Diyodar in Gujarat's Banaskantha district. Speaking after laying the foundation stone for multiple projects, PM Modi said that the development initiatives at Banas Dairy will empower farmers and boost the rural economy. "We can experience here how cooperative movement can give strength to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign," he said. "The level of development in Gujarat makes every Gujarati proud. I visited Vidya Samiksha Kendra yesterday; the use of technology there is impressive. I urge education depts from other states to visit this centre," he added.

Watch video: After viral video, 7 arrested for making Class 10 Uttar Pradesh student lick feet

In a shocking incident, a minor boy from the Dalit community was assaulted and made to lick the feet of one of the accused in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli. Seven people were arrested after the video of the incident went viral on social media. The video showed a Class 10 Dalit student being assaulted and made to lick feet of rivals. Soon after the video went viral on social media on Monday, the district police chief swung into action and set up five teams to trace the victim and initiate action. Superintendent of Police, Rae Bareli, Shlok Kumar told IANS that the main accused in the case is a minor and has been sent to a juvenile home, while six others, identified as Abhishek, Vikas Pasi, Mahendra Kumar, Hrithik Singh, Aman Singh and Yash Pratap are majors and they have been arrested.

Bear hammering continues as Nifty ends below 17k; IT, telecom & Auto stocks tumble

The benchmark stock market indices closed in the red on April 19. Except oil & gas all other indices ended lower with IT, power, realty and FMCG indices down 2 percent each. At close, the Sensex was down 703.59 points or 1.23 percent at 56,463.15. The Nifty was down 215.00 points or 1.25 percent at 16,958.70. About 1111 shares have advanced, 2216 shares declined, and 118 shares are unchanged. Among top Nifty losers were HDFC, HDFC Life, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Bank and Tata Consumer Products. Apollo Hospitals, Coal India, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and BPCL were the top gainers.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 04:14 PM IST