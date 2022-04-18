Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of April 15, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of April 16, 2022:

Bricks were allegedly thrown at the Delhi Police Crime Branch team at C-block in Jahangirpuri today where they were probing the violence case. "The recent media report of fresh stone pelting is an exaggeration of facts. It was a minor, one-off incident. Legal action is being taken. One person has been detained," Delhi Police said. Rapid Action Force and police had been deployed in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area. Earlier on Monday, Delhi police commissioner, Rakesh Asthana said that the police are monitoring social media to curb the spread of misinformation in the wake of the violence that erupted in the Jahangirpuri area, while also stating that action will be taken against culprits attempting to disturb the peace. The police commissioner further informed that nine people sustained injuries in the violence, which included police personnel who were deployed on the duty.

The Supreme Court today cancelled the bail granted by the Allahabad High Court to Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case and asked him to surrender in a week's time. A special bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli held that the high court took into account irrelevant considerations and gave extra weightage to the contents of the FIR. The top court remanded the bail application for fresh adjudication on merits after taking note of relevant facts and the fact that the victims were not granted a complete opportunity of being heard. "The denial of victims to be heard and the tearing hurry shown by the high court merits the setting aside of bail order," Justice Surya Kant, who read the operative portion of the judgement said, adding that the order cannot be "sustained and has to be set aside."

Maharashtra director general of police and Mumbai police commissioner will prepare guidelines on the use of loudspeakers which will be issued in a couple of days, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said today. Walse Patil's comments came amid the demand raised by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the BJP for the removal of loudspeakers from mosques. "The state's director general of police (Rajnish Seth) and Mumbai CP (Sanjay Pandey) will sit together and prepare guidelines (over the use of loudspeakers) for the state. These guidelines will be issued in a day or two. All will have to implement them," he told reporters. Walse Patil said the Home department and the police are keeping a close watch on the present situation in the state. "Strict action will be taken if any individual or organisation tries to create a communal divide and vitiate the atmosphere," he added.

A stone-pelting incident took place between two groups in Mumbai's Aarey colony during a Kalash Yatra leaving nearly four people injured, said a police official today. The incident is said to have occurred on Sunday just before the conclusion of the procession. The police have registered three separate cases into the matter and arrested 25 persons involved in the incident so far. According to the police, the situation is under control and a peaceful atmosphere has been established. "Misunderstanding between the groups was the cause of the conflict. Nobody is admitted to the hospital. 2-4 people have sustained minor injuries. We have slapped the sections of rioting and 307," DCP Somnath Gharge said.

Equity benchmarks went into a tailspin today, with the Sensex tumbling 1,172.19 points, dragged down by heavyweights Infosys and HDFC twins amid a weak trend in Asian markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,172.19 points or 2.01 per cent to settle at 57,166.74. During the day, it plummeted 1,496.54 points or 2.56 per cent to 56,842.39. The broader NSE Nifty plunged 302 points or 1.73 per cent to finish at 17,173.65. Infosys, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and TCS were the major laggards in the Sensex pack. In contrast, NTPC, Tata Steel, Maruti, Titan, Nestle, Titan and M&M were among the gainers.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 04:20 PM IST