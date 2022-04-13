Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of April 13, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of April 13, 2022:

NCP chief Sharad Pawar today alleged that Raj Thackeray is doing the BJP's bidding, a day after the MNS president batted for the Uniform Civil Code and stressed the need for controlling population growth in the country. When queried about Raj Thackeray's ultimatum to the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques till May 3, Pawar said, "The government will think over it seriously", but didn't elaborate. He also dismissed Raj Thackeray's allegation that he (Pawar) is an atheist. "I go to temples but don't believe in showing off," the NCP chief told reporters. Pawar alleged that attempts are being made to disturb the social unity in Maharashtra and communal ideology is being promoted in the state.

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve has said that lack of planning by the Maharashtra government has led to the shortage of coal and the resultant power shortage in the state. Speaking to reporters today, the Union minister of state for railway, coal and mines accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of not storing enough coal, which has caused power shortage. "The MVA is raising a hue and cry about shortage of coal. If the state government had prepared a plan in advance, it would not have faced power shortage," Danve said. The Centre has enough coal and it has never refused to give the same to the state, he said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today said it has attached multiple assets of jailed Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik under the anti-money laundering law in a case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his underworld gang. The federal probe agency said in a statement that it has issued a provisional order attaching properties belonging to "Mohammed Nawab Mohammed Islam Malik alias Nawab Malik, his family members, Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd. and Malik Infrastructure under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)." The properties include Goawala compound and a commercial unit in Mumbai's suburban Kurla (West), a 147.79-acre agricultural land located in Osmanabad district of Maharashtra, three flats in Kurla (West) and two residential flats in Bandra (West).

The Bombay High Court today granted interim protection from arrest to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in a case of alleged misappropriation of funds collected in the name of saving the decommissioned naval aircraft carrier Vikrant. A single bench of Justice Anuja Prabhudessai said in the event of arrest in the case, Somaiya be released on a personal bond of Rs 50,000. Justice Prabhudessai also directed Somaiya to cooperate with the police's probe into the case and asked him to "report to the investigation officer in the case for four days, beginning from April 18, between 11 am and 2 pm." The HC will hear Somaiya's pre-arrest bail plea further after two weeks on April 28. An FIR was registered against the former MP and his son Neil Somaiya on April 6 at Trombay police.

Equity benchmarks wiped out early gains and settled lower for the third day in a row today, with the Sensex falling over 237 points, pulled down by HDFC twins amid persistent foreign fund outflows and mixed global trends. Despite a firm opening, the Sensex failed to hold on the momentum and declined 237.44 points or 0.41 per cent to settle at 58,338.93. During the day, it tanked 285.14 points or 0.48 per cent to 58,291.23. On similar lines, the NSE Nifty dipped 54.65 points or 0.31 per cent to finish at 17,475.65. From the 30-share Sensex pack, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Maruti, Dr Reddy's, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, PowerGrid and Kotak Bank were among the major laggards. In contrast, ITC, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever Limited, State Bank of India and NTPC were among the prominent gainers.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 04:22 PM IST