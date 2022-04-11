Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of April 11, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of April 11, 2022:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today urged all Indians to stand together to secure a just and inclusive India, saying hate and violence are weakening the country. His remarks came a day after communal clashes broke out in Himmatnagar and Khambhat cities of Gujarat during Ram Navami processions, leaving one person dead, and also violence in the JNU campus over serving of non-vegetarian food on the festival. "Hate, violence and exclusion are weakening our beloved country. The path to progress is paved with the bricks of brotherhood, peace and harmony. Let's stand together to secure a just, inclusive India," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut today claimed that BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya, "who committed a scam" under the pretext of saving the decommissioned aircraft carrier Vikrant, may escape from the country and hence, a lookout notice should be issued against them. Talking to reporters, Raut also claimed that the father-son duo was outside Mumbai and Maharashtra and engaged in a "setting" to ensure they get anticipatory bail in the matter. The Shiv Sena leader has been accusing Somaiyas of misappropriation of over Rs 57 crore collected in the name of saving the ship. The Mumbai Police last week registered a case of cheating against the Somaiyas based on a complaint lodged by a former Army personnel. However, the BJP leader has denied the allegations.

The Union Health Ministry in a statement today said that the Supreme Court has fixed a timeline to file claims for the payment of ex-gratia assistance to the families of Covid-19 deceased as announced by the National Disaster Management Authority. An outer time limit of 60 days will be applicable from March 24 to file the claims for compensation in case the death occurred due to Covid-19 prior to March 20, said the ministry. As per the direction from the apex court, for any future deaths, 90 days' time shall be provided from the date of death due to Covid-19 to file the claim for compensation. However, the earlier order to process the claims and to make the actual payment of compensation within a period of 30 days from the date of receipt of claim shall continue to be enforced.

Mumbai police today registered an FIR against more than 40 unidentified people for allegedly vandalising 20 to 25 vehicles, including cars and auto-rickshaws, in Mankhurd area, an official said. One person was also injured in the incident that took place late Sunday night, he said. Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil and other senior officials visited the spot on Monday morning. Over 40 people, suspected to be residents of a nearby locality, reached the MHADA colony in Mankhurd on Sunday night and allegedly attacked parked vehicles - private cars, auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers - with swords and bamboo sticks, the official from Mankhurd police station said. A person, identified as Abdullah Yakub Sheikh (32), was also injured in the incident, he said.

Benchmark stock indices opened the week on a muted note today, with the Sensex plunging nearly 483 points due to selling in IT, capital goods and banking shares amid losses in global equities. The Sensex tanked 482.61 points or 0.81 per cent to settle at 58,964.57. During the day, it tumbled 552.78 points or 0.92 per cent to 58,894.40. The 50-issue Nifty declined by 109.40 points or 0.62 per cent to finish at 17,674.95 as 29 of its stocks declined. From the Sensex pack, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Wipro, Asian Paints, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank were the major laggards. In contrast, ICICI Bank, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS and UltraTech Cement were among the gainers.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 04:17 PM IST