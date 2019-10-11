Free food at Garbage Cafe, exchange plastic for food

Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh got the Garbage Cafe, only one of its kind, inaugurated on Wednesday. None other than the Chhattisgarh Health Minister, T S Singh Deo had the opportunity to cut the ribbon for the cafe.

Ambikapur, awarded as the second cleanest city in India, is also effectively spearheading Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of a 'plastic-free' India. The concept of this cafe is that people can get their plastic waste weighed and enjoy a warm meal in return.

Deo applauded the initiative saying, "I am so proud of this unique idea and initiative, taken by AMC. The entire nation took several measures and steps to discourage using Single-use plastic on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. But AMC took such an innovative step to keep the city plastic-free, I feel so good. This initiative has achieved support on the national and international level,".

The Health Minister also brought half a kilogram of plastic to exchange it for delicious food, as an act of goodwill. Evidently, the branding of the cafe by its tagline, 'More the waste better the taste' has been picked up well by the people.

"When I got to know about this cafe, I started collecting and storing plastic waste from my house. This is a great initiative to make the citizens aware to keep the city plastic-free. Through this initiative we can get two benefits, first, we can keep our vicinity clean and second, we can get delicious food in exchange for plastic waste," said a resident.

According to the cafe staff, a lot of citizens have extended their support and lauded the initiative taken by the Ambikapur Municipal Corporation (AMC). The plastic waste collected by the people coming here is ultimately sent to the Municipal Corporation for disposal. The cafe has been set up by AMC.