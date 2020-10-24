'Free COVID-19 vaccine promise perfectly in order': Nirmala Sitharaman amid criticism from opposition

The senior BJP leader said that Bihar is one State where all citizens are politically sensitive and well informed. "They know and understand the promises a party makes. If anyone raises questions on our manifesto, we can answer them with confidence as we fulfill what we promised," she added.

Opposition parties had slammed the BJP for the promise and demanded action by the Election Commission (EC), while alleging that the ruling party was using the pandemic for political gains.

Speaking to reporters here, Sitharaman, a senior BJP leader, said, "It is a manifesto announcement. A party can announce what it wants to do when it comes to power. That is exactly what is announced. Health is a state subject. It is perfectly in order." Every party in its manifesto states what it wants to do when it comes to power, she added.

After Sitharaman drew criticism for her statement, MoS Health and BJP leader Ashwini Choubey on Thursday clarified that free coronavirus vaccine will be for every state and not just Bihar.

"Free coronavirus vaccine will not only be for Bihar but for every state," Ashwini Choubey said.

The Bihar Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in three phases, starting October 28.