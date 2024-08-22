Fraud Scheme: TRAI Cautions Citizen Of Scammers Using Pre-Recorded Calls And Fake Arrest Warrants |

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has warned citizens about the frauds wherein pre-recorded calls are being made to citizens claiming to be from the TRAI, citizens are threatened that their numbers will be blocked soon, and they are asked to give certain personal information and duped by scammers.

According to the police, the scammers are now days using a modus-operandi wherein they claim to be TRAI and police officials and falsely claimed that the victim is being investigated in a money laundering case and induced the victim to transfer money in beneficiary bank accounts and also prepare bogus documents such as arrest warrants and seizure documents in the name of central agencies such as CBI, ED and intimidate the victims.

"It has been brought to the notice of TRAI that a lot of pre-recorded calls are being made to citizens claiming to be from the TRAI and threatening citizens that their numbers will be blocked soon. It is to inform that the TRAI does not initiate communication with customers regarding mobile number disconnection through messages or otherwise. TRAI has also not authorized any third-party agency to contact customers for such purposes. Therefore, any form of communication (call, message or notice) claiming to be from TRAI and threatening mobile number disconnection should be considered a potential fraudulent attempt and must not be entertained," the TRAI stated in its alert.

The disconnection of any mobile number due to billing, KYC or misuse if any, is done by the respective Telecom Service Provider (TSP). Citizens are advised to be vigilant and not get panicked to fall prey to suspected fraudsters. They are further advised to cross-verify such calls by contacting the authorized call centers or customer service centers of the respective TSP, the alert stated.

"To prevent the misuse of telecom resources for cybercrime and financial fraud, citizens are encouraged to report suspected fraudulent communications through the Chakshu facility on the Department of Telecommunications' Sanchar Saathi platform. Chakshu facilitates citizens to report the suspected fraud communications with the intention of defrauding telecom service users for cyber-crime, financial frauds, non-bonafide purposes like impersonation or any other misuse through Call, SMS or WhatsApp," stated the alert.