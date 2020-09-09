FPJ News You Can Use: How to buy and what to do if you are charged twice for FASTag

In a bid to increase digital tax collection, made FASTag mandatory for all vehicles, private and commercial, from December 15. Also, vehicles with invalid or non-functional FASTags will be charged double the toll fee applicable on the national highways.
"User of the vehicle not fitted with FASTag or vehicle without valid, functional 'FASTag' entering into 'FASTag lane' of the Fee plazas shall pay a fee equivalent to two times of the fee applicable to that category of vehicles," as per a notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. A total of 1.68 crore FASTags have been issued across the country till the beginning of May 2020.
FASTags are for toll collection that allow automatic payment deduction from the FASTag, they are normally affixed on the windscreen of your vehicle.
But people are also complaining about being overcharged while using FASTag. Have questions on how to buy FASTags or what to do if you being overcharged? Don't worry, we have tried to make things easier for you.
What is FASTag?
FASTag employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments on national highways directly from the prepaid or savings account linked to it. A prepaid tag, fixed on vehicles' windscreen, allows automated deduction of toll charges, and lets any vehicle pass through a toll plaza with zero human contact.
How to buy FASTag?
One can buy FASTag by visiting Point of Sale locations at different toll plazas, or you can get it online. Several banks in India have been working as the FASTag issuing partners. FASTags are issued by 22 certified banks through various channels such as Point-of-Sale (POS) at National Highway toll plazas and select bank branches.
What documents are required?
For Individual: ID proof and Address proof from the list mentioned and one passport size photograph.
Driving License
PAN Card
Passport
Voter ID Card
Aadhar Card (with address)
For instance, valid driving license would be sufficient for Address & ID proof.
How to report an incorrect deduction and how to get back the same?
Customer can report an incorrect deduction by calling at the customer care number of the issuer agency. The agency will review your request and take necessary action.