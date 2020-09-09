FPJ News You Can Use: How to buy and what to do if you are charged twice for FASTag

In a bid to increase digital tax collection, made FASTag mandatory for all vehicles, private and commercial, from December 15. Also, vehicles with invalid or non-functional FASTags will be charged double the toll fee applicable on the national highways.

"User of the vehicle not fitted with FASTag or vehicle without valid, functional 'FASTag' entering into 'FASTag lane' of the Fee plazas shall pay a fee equivalent to two times of the fee applicable to that category of vehicles," as per a notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. A total of 1.68 crore FASTags have been issued across the country till the beginning of May 2020.

FASTags are for toll collection that allow automatic payment deduction from the FASTag, they are normally affixed on the windscreen of your vehicle.

But people are also complaining about being overcharged while using FASTag. Have questions on how to buy FASTags or what to do if you being overcharged? Don't worry, we have tried to make things easier for you.