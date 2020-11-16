India

Updated on

FPJ News You Can Use: Here's how to order your Aadhaar PVC online

By FPJ Web Desk

FPJ News You Can Use: Here's how to order your Aadhaar PVC online
FPJ News You Can Use: Here's how to order your Aadhaar PVC online
PTI File Photo

Aadhaar PVC card is more durable and convenient to carry, and it is just as valid as Aadhaar Letter and eAadhaar.

To order your Aadhaar PVC online, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched a new service which facilitates the Aadhaar holder to get their Aadhaar details printed on a PVC card by paying nominal charges.

Here's how you can order your Aadhaar PVC online:

  • Visit - residentpvc.uidai.gov.in/order-pvcreprint

  • You can use your Aadhaar Number/Virtual Identification Number/EID to order Aadhaar card

  • Log in by filling the required credentials

  • Make a payment of Rs 50

  • Download the acknowledgement slip

You can also watch this tutorial for more clarity:

(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in