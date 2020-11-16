FPJ News You Can Use: Here's how to order your Aadhaar PVC online

Aadhaar PVC card is more durable and convenient to carry, and it is just as valid as Aadhaar Letter and eAadhaar.
To order your Aadhaar PVC online, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched a new service which facilitates the Aadhaar holder to get their Aadhaar details printed on a PVC card by paying nominal charges.
Here's how you can order your Aadhaar PVC online:
You can use your Aadhaar Number/Virtual Identification Number/EID to order Aadhaar card
Log in by filling the required credentials
Make a payment of Rs 50
Download the acknowledgement slip
You can also watch this tutorial for more clarity:
