FPJ News You Can Use: Here's how to download Aadhaar card through face authentication

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issues Aadhaar card to Indians. The 12-digit identity number is necessary for several tasks from using banking services to availing government schemes.
However, one does not carry the card everywhere and even a digital copy of the card can be used for availing these services.
There are two ways to download a digital copy of the Aadhaar card – by using the enrollment number and by using Aadhaar number.
Now, the UIDAI has introduced a new feature for Aadhaar cardholders wherein you can download the card by using face authentication. Here's how you can do that:
Visit the official website of UIDAI
On the bottom of the homepage, click on the option ‘Get Aadhaar Card’
Click on the option ‘face authentication’ under Aadhaar Card section
Enter your mobile number and CAPTCHA
Verify your face through the authentication process
Click on OK and UIDAI will automatically click your picture
Download the Aadhaar Card.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)