FPJ News You Can Use: Here's how to download Aadhaar card through face authentication

FPJ News You Can Use: Here's how to download Aadhaar card through face authentication
FPJ News You Can Use: Here's how to download Aadhaar card through face authentication
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issues Aadhaar card to Indians. The 12-digit identity number is necessary for several tasks from using banking services to availing government schemes.

However, one does not carry the card everywhere and even a digital copy of the card can be used for availing these services.

There are two ways to download a digital copy of the Aadhaar card – by using the enrollment number and by using Aadhaar number.

Now, the UIDAI has introduced a new feature for Aadhaar cardholders wherein you can download the card by using face authentication. Here's how you can do that:

  • Visit the official website of UIDAI

  • On the bottom of the homepage, click on the option ‘Get Aadhaar Card’

  • Click on the option ‘face authentication’ under Aadhaar Card section

  • Enter your mobile number and CAPTCHA

  • Verify your face through the authentication process

  • Click on OK and UIDAI will automatically click your picture

  • Download the Aadhaar Card.

