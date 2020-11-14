FPJ News You Can Use: Here's how to download Aadhaar card through face authentication

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issues Aadhaar card to Indians. The 12-digit identity number is necessary for several tasks from using banking services to availing government schemes.

However, one does not carry the card everywhere and even a digital copy of the card can be used for availing these services.

There are two ways to download a digital copy of the Aadhaar card – by using the enrollment number and by using Aadhaar number.

Now, the UIDAI has introduced a new feature for Aadhaar cardholders wherein you can download the card by using face authentication. Here's how you can do that: