FPJ Legal: Supreme Court 'very unlikely' to be persuaded on bail cancellation of 3 student activists in Delhi riots case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that it is very unlikely that it will be persuaded on both issues -- cancellation of bail and the interpretation done in the bail order -- in connection with bail granted by the Delhi High Court to student activists, Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif Iqbal Tanha.

The activists were arrested in a case of larger conspiracy related to the northeast Delhi riots last year, which claimed the lives of 53 people and left hundreds injured.

A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul queried Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, "One is the issue of bail, and one is the interpretation done in the bail proceeding. This is the question I am seeking to propose... you want them in custody?"

Mehta responded, "We are on both the issues. We will try to convince you on both the points."

Justice Kaul replied: "Very unlikely, but you can try."

The bench noted that it is troubled by the lengthy judgment of the Delhi High Court discussing the provisions of law and giving its interpretation on that, which was unwarranted. The top court made it clear that it won't grant several hours, during hearing, to complete arguments in the matter.