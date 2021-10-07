FPJ Legal: Supreme Court to hear Lakhimpur Kheri violence case later in the day

The Supreme Court on Thursday began hearing in the case relating to the violence in which eight people were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3.

A Bench of Chief Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said that the matter would be heard later today.

While explaining how matter became suo motu instead of PIL, CJI Ramana said two advocates wrote a letter to the court on Tuesday, we directed our Registry to register the letter as PIL but due to miscommunication, they registered it as a suo motu matter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of the violence that took place in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh.

Eight people were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on Sunday. Of the eight killed, four were farmers, who were allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.

The other four were two BJP workers, a driver of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra and a journalist working for a private television channel.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 12:27 PM IST