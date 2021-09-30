FPJ Legal: Supreme Court Collegium recommends 16 names for elevation as judges of 4 HCs - All you need to know

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, in its meeting held on September 29 has recommended 16 names for elevation as judges of the high courts of Bombay, Gujarat, Orissa and Punjab and Haryana.

The Supreme Court Collegium approved the proposal for the elevation of Judicial Officers - AL Pansare, SC More, US Joshi Phalke and BP Deshpande - as Judges in the Bombay High Court according to a statement.

In another statement, the Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for elevation of the seven advocates as Judges in the Gujarat High Court. The judges approved for elevation include Mauna Manish Bhatt, Samir J Dave, Hemant M Prachchhak, Sandeep N Bhatt, Aniruddha Pradyumna Mayee, Niral Rashmikant Mehta, and Nisha Mahendrabhai Thakore.

The Supreme Court Collegium has also approved the proposal for the elevation of Sandeep Moudgil, advocate, as Judge in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

In another statement the apex court said that in its meeting on September 29, it has approved the proposal for elevation of two advocates and two judicial officers as Judges in the Orissa High Court. Collegium approved the proposal for the elevation of advocates Aditya Kumar Mohapatra, and Mruganka Sekhar Sahoo and judicial officers -- Radha Krishna Pattanaik, and Sashikanta Mishra.

What is Supreme Court of India Collegium and How it Works?

The Collegium of the Supreme Court consists of 5 senior most Judges including the Chief Justice of India, as per advocatekhoj.com. The Collegium System is a system under which appointments/elevation of judges/lawyers to Supreme Court and transfers of judges of High Courts and Apex Court are decided by the Chief Justice of India and two justices of the Supreme Court.

Article 124 of the Constitution deals with the appointment of Supreme Court judges. Article 217 deals with the appointment of High Court judges. The system has its genesis in a series of three judgments that is now clubbed together as the “Three Judges Cases”.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 04:30 PM IST