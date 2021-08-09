FPJ Legal: Supreme Court asks Jharkhand high court to monitor probe in Dhanbad judge's murder

The Jharkhand High Court will monitor the probe in hit-and run case of judge in the state, the Supreme Court said today, adding that the CBI will submit the status report in the case to the state high court.

A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices Vineet Saran and Surya Kant asked the CBI to file its report weekly with the high court where the bench headed by the Chief Justice would monitor it.

Supreme Court had taken suo motu cognizance of 'sad demise' of a judge in 'gruesome incident' of being allegedly mowed down by a vehicle while on morning jog on July 28 at Dhanbad and sought a status report within a week from Jharkhand's Chief Secretary and DGP on the probe into the incident.

While making it clear that proceedings before the Jharkhand High Court to monitor the probe into the death of the judicial officer would continue, a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana said it was taking suo motu cognizance of the matter as incidents of attacks on judicial officers and the legal fraternity are happening across country.

The CBI took over the investigation into the death of Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand who was mowed down by a vehicle while on morning jog on July 28, officials said on August 4.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had decided to hand over the probe into the hit-and-run case of the 49-year-old Dhanbad judge to the Central Bureau of Investigation. District judge Uttam Anand was killed on July 28 when an auto rammed him while he was on his morning run.

CCTV footage showed that the judge was jogging on one side of a fairly wide road at Randhir Verma Chowk early when a heavy auto-rickshaw veered towards him, hit him from behind and fled.

The Judge had been handling many cases of mafia killings in Dhanbad and had declined bail requests from two gangsters. He was also hearing a murder case involving an MLA's close aide.