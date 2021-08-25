FPJ Legal | SC nod should have been obtained for EWS quota in All India Quota seats, says Madras HC

Chennai: The Central Government should have obtained the approval from the Supreme Court before introducing the 10% reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) among Open Category (OC) candidates in admission to medical degree courses under the All India Quota (AIQ) seats, the Madras High Court has ruled.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Audikesavalu held that the Union Government's admission notification for AIQ seats dated July 29 was permissible only with respect to 15% reservation for Scheduled Castes, 7.5% for Scheduled Tribes and 27% reservation for other backward classes (OBCs).

"The additional reservation provided for EWS cannot be permitted except with the approval of the Supreme Court in such regard," the court held. The bench reasoned that the Apex court had earlier held that the overall reservations should not exceed 50%. Hence it was mandatory for the Centre to have obtained the approval from the Supreme Court for implementing the EWS quota in respect of the AIQ seats in medical colleges in the country.

The judges held so while closing a contempt of court petition filed the DMK to follow reservation for OBCs in the AIQ seats.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 09:16 PM IST