FPJ Legal: SC Collegium approves 14 names for elevation as judges - Check out full list

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of 14 judges to the three High Courts of Telangana, Karnataka and Calcutta, along with the names of nine Supreme Court judges. This was decided during a meeting on August 17.



The six judicial officers who have been elevated as judges of the Telangana High Court are P Sree Sudha, C Sumaltha, G Radha Rani, M Laxman, N Tukaramji and A Venkateswara Reddy. Besides, the Collegiums also approved the proposal for the elevation of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal judicial member P Madhavi Dev as judge of the Telangana high court.



Meanwhile, six additional judges of the Karnataka High Court were elevated to permanent judges. These judges are Justices Neranahalli Srinivasan Sanjay Gowda, Jyoti Mulimani, Nataraj Rangaswamy, Hemant Chandangoudar, Pradeep Singh Yerur and Maheshan Nagaprasanna.



Also, additional judge Kausik Chanda of the Calcutta High Court has been elevated as permanent judge.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 10:30 PM IST