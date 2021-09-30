FPJ Legal: Rajasthan High Court asks RSS leader Nimbaram to appear before investigating officer

The Rajasthan high court has directed the RSS leader Nimbaram who was made accused in an alleged graft case, to appear before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and ACB has been directed to not arrest the accused for seven days. The court directed the public prosecutor to file a progress report before the next hearing.



The court on Wednesday gave the order on a plea by Nimbaram seeking to quash the FIR against him. The court said at this stage it could not come to any conclusion. The court of Justice Satish Kumar Sharma said that investigation in the case is pending. So at this stage, there is no scope for quashing the FIR.

The court has directed the ACB to conduct the investigation independently without any political interference. The FIR filed by the ACB said that the BVG company representative and the husband of suspended Jaipur-Greater mayor Somya Gurjar discussed a 10% kickback of the outstanding dues of Rs 276 crore to the company in the presence of the petitioner Nimbaram at RSS office Sewa Sadan in Jaipur.

After the investigation, the ACB would present the charge sheet or final report before a competent court.

While Nimbaram in his petition said BVG had expressed its intention to donate for the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya. Since the period of donation had expired, he had suggested that the company could make donations to the Pratap Gaurav Kendra project. The RSS leader claimed that he had nothing to do with the tender being floated by the Jaipur-Greater Municipal Corporation and was being framed.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 04:29 PM IST