FPJ Legal | No detailed affidavit in Pegasus snooping row due to security concerns, Centre tells SC on pleas for independent probe

The government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that it doesn't wish to file a detailed on a batch of petitions seeking independent probe into the alleged Pegasus snooping row, while citing national security concerns, news agency PTI reported.

The Centre told a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana that it has "nothing to hide" and that's why the government has on its own said it will constitute a committee of domain experts to look into these allegations.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, that whether a particular software is used or not by the government is not a matter for public discussion and making this information a part of an affidavit will not be in national interest.

Mehta said the report of the committee of domain experts will be placed before the apex court.

The top court told Mehta that it had already made clear that it did not want the government to disclose anything which compromises national security.

The Supreme Court on September 7 granted more time to the Centre to decide on filing a further response to a batch of pleas seeking an independent probe into the alleged snooping of certain people in India through the use of Israeli spyware Pegasus and slated the matter for further hearing on September 13.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana had issued a notice to the Centre on the pleas on August 17, while making it clear that it did not want the government to disclose anything which compromised national security. The Centre had earlier filed a short affidavit on the matter.

The court is hearing as many as 12 pleas, including the one filed by the Editors Guild of India, seeking an independent probe into the matter.

They are related to reports of alleged snooping by government agencies on eminent citizens, politicians and scribes by using Israeli firm NSO's spyware Pegasus.

An international media consortium has reported that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers were on the list of potential targets for surveillance using Pegasus spyware.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 12:42 PM IST