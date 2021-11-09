FPJ Legal: Nagpur bench of Bombay HC denies bail to Dy Sarpanch for outraging widow's modesty

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court recently refused to grant bail to a deputy sarpanch of a village in Yavatmal district who has been in jail since June this year for stalking and outraging the modesty of a widow Asha Worker. The HC noted that he is an “influential person” cannot be released on bail.

A bench of Justices Vinay Deshpande and Pushpa Ganediwala was hearing an appeal filed by Madhusudan Mohurle, resident of Saitkharda village, challenging the orders of a lower court, which in September rejected his bail application.

As per the prosecution case, Mohurle had been stalking the victim since March 2021 after her husband died. He had been following her and even made certain advances. He even called her many times, but she disconnected the call. Despite this, he continued to call her on her phone.

Frustrated with no response from the victim, an enraged Mohurle started abusing the victim, insulting her womanhood, and hurling abuses in her caste name. He even tried to convince her to start living with him as her husband had died.

With no response from her side, the accused, in June’s first week, tried to assault the victim while she was on her duty. But because she and her friend were wearing masks, he instead assaulted her friend and injured her. Accordingly, an FIR was lodged and Mohurle was arrested on June 8.

Considering the facts of the case, the judges said that the sessions court rightly denied bail to Mohurle. “It is to be noted here that the appellant holds an influential position in the village. The victim and her injured friend are Asha Workers,” the judges noted.

“Looking to the nature of the injuries suffered by the victim’s friend, we are of the view that she has survived only by the Grace of God. Though the investigation is over and charge-sheet is filed, looking to the gravity of the offense and the position of the appellant in the society, we are of the view that this is not a fit case wherein this Court should exercise its discretion to release him on bail,” the bench added while turning down the bail plea.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Doctors joins hands to convert open ground for drug addicts den into a sports playground

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 10:50 PM IST