FPJ Legal: ‘Home buyers need not be at builders’ mercy’, SC issues notice to Centre

NEW DELHI: Stressing that the home buyers should not be left at the mercy of builders, the Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre to frame a ‘modern builder agreement’ and ‘agent buyer agreement’ to infuse transparency and fairness and scuttle unfair and restrictive trade practices.

A bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and BV Nagarathna said: “This is an important issue on the protection of buyers . Often, (this issue) is put on the backfoot by clauses in agreements made by builders.”

The court was hearing a petition filed by the Delhi BJP leader and advocate, Ashwini Upadhyay. Appearing for him, senior advocate Vikas Singh wanted the Centre to give guidance at least while stressing on the importance of a model builder-buyer agreement.

The bench agreed that a uniform builder-buyer agreement is required to be framed by the Centre to protect the interests of home buyers. It observed the plea raises the grievance that in the absence of model agreement, flat purchasers are left at the mercy of developers regarding the terms and conditions.

Once the model buyer-builder agreement is framed by the Centre, it may direct the state governments to follow it, the court said, stressing that it is an important issue of consumer protection and often builders get away by putting any clause.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 11:11 PM IST