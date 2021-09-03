FPJ Legal: Health improving, says Supreme Court; refuses interim bail to former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to grant interim bail to former Congress leader and MP Sajjan Kumar who is serving life imprisonment in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

According to a report by Live Law, a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh dismissed the interim bail application noting that Sajjan Kumar's medical condition is stable and is improving.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed the CBI to verify the medical condition of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar. On August 24, a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy had issued notice to the CBI on Kumar's plea and asked it to file an affidavit within a week after verifying his medical condition.

Kumar is serving life imprisonment after the Delhi High Court had convicted him and others in the case on December 17, 2018.

The High Court had reversed the acquittal of Kumar by the trial court in 2013 in the case related to killings of five Sikhs in the Raj Nagar Part-I area in Palam Colony in southwest Delhi on November 1-2, 1984, and burning down of a gurdwara in Raj Nagar Part-II.

The riots had broken out after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984 by her two Sikh bodyguards.

In its verdict, the high court had convicted and sentenced Kumar to imprisonment for "remainder of his natural life" in the case saying the riots were a "crime against humanity" perpetrated by those who enjoyed "political patronage" and aided by an "indifferent" law enforcement agency.

