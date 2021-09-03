FPJ Legal: Ensure COVID-19 norms followed by Afghan protesters outside UNHCR office, Delhi HC tells cops

Delhi Police on Friday informed the High Court that no prior permission was sought by Afghan refugees, asylum seekers camping outside UNHCR office, reported news agency ANI.

The Delhi High Court has adjourned the matter for next week and directed the police to ensure that COVID-19 norms are followed. The High Court also asked police to reduce the number of protestors, reported ANI.

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court had expressed concern over a large gathering of Afghan nationals protesting outside UNHCR office and seeking refugee status, saying it could act as a super spreader of coronavirus as there is lack of adherence to COVID-19 appropriate norms.

The high court said the situation cannot be permitted to continue as the protestors could be seen sitting and standing next to each other without even wearing masks and asked the authorities to act on it.

Justice Rekha Palli asked the Centre, Delhi government and police to coordinate on how the issue can be resolved and to see the gathering does not act as a super spreader of COVID-19.

The high court issued notices to the ministries of Home Affairs and External Affairs, Delhi government, Delhi Police, South Delhi Municipal Corporation and Delhi Jal Board on a petition by Vasant Vihar Welfare Association which stated that the foreign nationals (refugees/ asylum seekers) have gathered outside the office of the United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees (UNHCR) at B Block in South Delhi's Vasant Vihar since August 15, including lanes and parks adjoining it and residents are difficulties due to this.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 12:59 PM IST