FPJ Legal: Delhi high court wants Centre affidavit after being told Twitter complying with new IT Rules - Here is all you need to know

New Delhi: The Centre told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday that Twitter was prima facie complying with the new Information Technology Rules. The IT giant had appointed a Chief Compliance Officer (CCO), Resident Grievance Officer (RGO) and Nodal Contact Person on permanent basis.

Justice Rekha Palli, who was hearing a petition alleging non-compliance of IT Rules by the US-based microblogging site, sought an affidavit from the Centre to bring its stand on record within two weeks.

"Chief Compliance Officer, Nodal Contact Person (NCP) and Resident Grievance Officer have been appointed in compliance with the law. That's the email that I've received (from the instructing authority). It's better to have an affidavit," Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma said.

The court said that Twitter's affidavit on its compliance with IT Rules was "finally on record".

Senior advocate Sajan Poovayya, representing Twitter, iterated that the company has appointed permanent officials for the posts of CCO, RGO and NCP. Poovayya said the appointed persons will work on a full-time basis and are fully capable of performing the functions in terms of the law.

"Court gave us a long rope. Finally we have rectified the situation. We have permanent people occupying the position," Poovayya submitted.

The matter would be heard next on October 5.