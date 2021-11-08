e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 04:27 PM IST

FPJ Legal: Delhi court sentences 7-year jail term for brothers Sushil, Gopal Ansal in Uphaar fire tragedy

Both have also been remanded to custody with a fine of Rs 2.25 crore each.
FPJ Web Desk
Uphaar fire tragedy, 1997 | Photo: PTI

Delhi Patlia Court on Monday sentenced seven years jail terms to convict businessmen Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal and others in the case related to tampering with the crucial evidence in the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy case.

Both have also been remanded to custody with a fine of Rs 2.25 crore each.

The court also awarded a 7-year-jail term each to former court staff Dinesh Chand Sharma and two others -- P P Batra and Anoop Singh and slapped a fine of Rs 3 lakh each on them.

Both the brothers were jailed by the Supreme Court earlier for two years and they were later out on bail.

The apex court released them taking into account the prison time they had done on the condition that they pay Rs 30 crore fine each and the amount will be used for building a trauma centre in the national capital.

The fire at Uphaar cinema broke out during a screening of the war movie 'Border' in June 1997. The fire safety plans of the theatre were not in place, and in the resulting chaos, 59 people suffocated to death, while over 100 were injured in a stampede.

(with inputs from sources)

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 04:27 PM IST
