FPJ Legal: Delhi court cautions Unnao rape survivor to step out only when necessary and inform security- Here is the story so far

The judge added, "For now, the prosecutrix is impressed upon to ensure that whenever she or family members wish to go outside Delhi in connection with any pending case, they would communicate it to CRPF Assistant Commandant so that proper security arrangements and escorts could be made."

The court further said likewise, in case she or family members wish to meet their counsel for the pending cases, they would make sincere efforts to inform the schedule a day before.

The story so far

The 17-year-old girl was kidnapped on June 4, 2017. The charge sheet filed by the CBI on October 3 revealed that the girl was raped for nine days at different places by three persons when she was a minor in 2017.

The BJP MLA and his accomplices were arrested on April 13. Police also took the woman who allegedly took the girl to Sengar's house into custody.

On December 20, 2019, Sengar was sentenced to jail for the "remainder of his natural biological life in the rape case. The co-accused Shashi Singh, who allegedly took the minor to Sengar, was afforded the benefit of the doubt and let off by the court.

In 2019, the apex court had directed that the survivor, her mother, and other members of the family be provided security by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court also sentenced Sengar and six others to 10 years imprisonment for the death of Unnao rape survivor's father.