FPJ Legal | Calcutta HC asks TMC govt to submit report on women safety in public transport

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court asked the West Bengal government to submit a report by August 12 on whether CCTV cameras can be installed on public transport to protect women.

One Renu Pradhan had filed a plea on women security in public transport as according to her the women are assaulted in public transport.

According to Renu, absence of CCTV cameras often restricts the police to identify the culprits for which installation of CCTV should be done in every busses and cabs.

Another citizen of West Bengal Ankan Biswas said not just women, even Thirdgenders also face such threats in public transportations.