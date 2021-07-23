FPJ Legal | Calcutta HC asks TMC govt to submit report on women safety in public transport

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court asked the West Bengal government to submit a report by August 12 on whether CCTV cameras can be installed on public transport to protect women.
One Renu Pradhan had filed a plea on women security in public transport as according to her the women are assaulted in public transport.
According to Renu, absence of CCTV cameras often restricts the police to identify the culprits for which installation of CCTV should be done in every busses and cabs.
Another citizen of West Bengal Ankan Biswas said not just women, even Thirdgenders also face such threats in public transportations.
Ankan also demanded an app where not just the drivers but details of all the passengers will be made available.
Based on these two pleas Chief Justice (acting) Rajesh Bindal and Justice Abhijit Bandhopadhyay asked the state government the ways to install CCTV in busses and also chances of opening an emergency helpline and then the government have to submit the report within August 12 before the court.
“Assaulting women is a mentality which a person has to change. Ways to behave in public transportation should be included in syllabus so that people from their childhood get aware of it,” said Chief Justice (acting) Rajesh Bindal.
Meanwhile, lawyer Arindam Pal said not just women in several cases even men are under threat in public transportation.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)