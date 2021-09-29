FPJ Legal: Calcutta HC asks TMC government to submit affidavit on Sitalkuchi firing

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Wednesday asked the Trinamool Congress led state government to file an affidavit regarding the Sitalkuchi firing during the fourth phase of recently concluded Assembly polls. The next hearing of this case is on November 11.

Notably, the CBI on Tuesday had filed a chargesheet in the alleged murder of Trinamool Congress worker Manik Maitra at Sitalkuchi in Coochbehar. The central investigating agency has filed the chargesheet against six persons who had allegedly beaten him up and shot him on May 3.

According to the complainant was beaten up and then shot in the belly. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The CBI filed chargesheet against Tahidul Mia, Haridas Barman, Madan Barman, Naba Kumar Barman, Shyamal Barman and Arabindo Barman.

It can be recalled that on September 19, Cooch Behar court summoned CRPF officers as they didn’t respond to CID’s summon over Sitalkuchi firing that claimed several lives on the day of Assembly election.

According to court sources, the six CRPF officers are asked to be present before the court on November 16.

“The West Bengal CID had time and again summoned the six officers but was of no avail and they did not respond. Failing to quiz the CRPF officers, the CID then moved the Cooch Behar court and sought intervention in quizzing the officers,” said the sources.

Notably, four people have died on April 8 (during the fourth phase of poll) while casting their votes at Sitalkuchi of Cooch Behar district due to the open firing of the CRPF personnel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was then heard stating that the CRPF had resorted to open fire due to self-defense.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 11:04 PM IST