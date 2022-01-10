FPJ Legal: Calcutta HC asks state government to submit affidavit over security breach of LoP Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Monday asked the state government to submit an affidavit by January 18 over the security breach of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

Adhikari moved the Calcutta High Court claiming that his security has been breached since January 7 after the TMC supporters allegedly didn’t allow him to enter Netai village in Jhargram district to pay homage to martyred villagers whom the CPI (M) had killed in 2011.

Adhikari alleged that despite the High Court’s verdict that the Leader of Oppositions will be allowed to enter wherever he goes but despite the court's verdict Adhikari was denied access.

Adhikari in his plea to the court has also mentioned that his convoy was stopped even while he was about to enter Birbhum.

Following Adhikari’s complaint, the Calcutta High Court on Monday had asked the state government to file an affidavit over this issue by January 18.

BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said that the Leader of Opposition is a rank almost matches upto the rank of the Chief Minister and also that Adhikari is always heckled just because he is ‘vocal’ against the TMC government and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee.

TMC MP Saugata Roy said that instead of complaining the LoP should inform the state government if he needs more state police as his security.

Meanwhile, the state government on Monday had also filed an affidavit in the High Court asking the Court to rethink of keeping LoP Suvendu Adhikari in the three members committee that the court has made for Gangasagar.

It can be noted that on January 7 the High Court had instructed to make a three member committee including the Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi, LoP Suvendu Adhikari and a member from Human Rights Commission who will monitor the functioning the of the crowd during the Gangasagar Mela and can also take call if anyone is seen breaking pandemic protocols.

