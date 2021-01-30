FPJ Impact: SC collegium withdraws judge's permanent confirmation to Bombay HC amid row over sexual assault case verdict

The third such verdict was wherein she let off a 22 year old boy convicted for raping a 16 year old girl on the promise of marriage. She acquitted the boy on the grounds that the girl did not specify how she and the boy got privacy, how the boy's family permitted them to interact in such a manner and so on.

The collegium headed by CJI Sharad Bobade had on January 20 recommended Justice Ganediwala's name to be appointed as a permanent judge of the HC since she is presently serving as an additional judge (temporary) and her tenure is to end in February 2021.

However, after the series of controversial judgments, the collegium has decided to withdraw its recommendation, which would certainly mean that Justice Ganediwala would not continue with her job after February 12, 2021.

It would be not out of place to mention that Justice Ganediwala, who was appointed as a judge in February 2019, has a long career ahead, if made permanent.

According to a former chief justice of the Bombay HC, who didn't wanted to be named, Justice Ganediwala seemed to be a calm and collected woman. "She has always been a calm and sensitive woman in our interactions. However, her judgments have shown something else," the ex CJ said.

"She has a long career to go since she has been appointed at a young age. I am sure if she is made permanent she might end up becoming chief justice of some other HC or at least would be in the collegium of the Bombay HC," the judge added.