FPJ Impact: Lifting Exemption On Lab Chemicals Blow To Tax Evaders

In a major blow to importers, who misdeclared potable ethanol (99.9% purity ethyl alcohol) as lab chemicals and smuggled it from China to evade Customs levies and state excise duties, lab chemicals have now been dropped from exemption list in the Union Budget 2024.

The move comes after the Free Press Journal last year exposed an ethanol scam amounting to Rs3,500 crore and involving top importers. The 'lab chemicals' consignments were diverted to pharmaceutical companies and distilleries, evading Customs levies of 150%, with additional state excise duty of Rs200 per litre on undenatured ethanol. Following the FPJ's report, the excise department cracked down on the racket of imported ethanol and seized 28,000 litres of pure potable ethyl alcohol from Nhava Sheva container freight station.

The finance bill – introduced in Lok Sabha by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman – removed the exemption for lab chemicals classified under 'harmonised system code 9802' tariff. Another key step taken is the hiking of the basic Customs duty from 10% to 150% to plug the loophole exploited by importers to smuggle potable ethanol in connivance with corrupt Customs officials; causing major revenue loss to the Centre and state coffers.

“The import of 99.9% pure ethyl alcohol, with Customs tariff of 10%, is exclusively meant for lab chemicals. Import for medicinal, pharmaceutical, manufacturing and distillery purposes attracts 150% Customs duty,” explained senior tax officials. According to senior excise officials, importers were also diverting the ethanol to drug traffickers to cook meth, popularly known as MD.

Information about the ethanol scam was furnished by the then Customs appraiser Ravinder Kumar, which led to the seizure of several ethanol consignments by Nhava Sheva Preventive Unit of Rummaging and Intelligence Commissionerate, New Customs House. “A senior official discouraged officers from giving permission for the search and seizure of the importers warehouse to collect evidence for Customs duty evasion. They were not arrested and allowed to approach the High Court for relief,” alleged Kumar.

The state excise department had also complained of revenue loss by the dubious importers evading excise levies by declaring the potable ethanol consignment as lab chemicals. “The sale, purchase, storage, transport and distribution of any alcohol is prohibited by the state excise department without valid license and certificates,” read a confidential report sent by the state excise department to the government last year. Importers circumvented the rules by declaring potable ethyl alcohol in smaller packaging of 500 ml as lab chemicals, it added.