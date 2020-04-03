FPJ Impact: Doc's father discharged from group quarantine in Rajasthan

The Free Press Journal had also shared a video of this man's situation on social media. On the same day, the doctor's father was moved to another room which had two-three others. Then on April 2, he was finally discharged and allowed to go home.

The Mumbai-origin doctor, 25, who is busy treating those affected by CoVID-19 in London said, "It was so disturbing and stressful to see my father in such a frightening situation. I am treating patients every day and trying to do my best to save lives in London. But my father was fighting a battle without help. I was scared that he would contract the virus while sharing a room with patients who are coughing and have no masks."

"My dad had tested negative and I had checked all his reports. When he appealed for his right to self-isolate at home, he was not allowed to do so. I do not know if quarantine in India is to save people or harm them. It is important to maintain social distancing even in quarantine. I am just grateful that my dad is out of quarantine safe and healthy," she said.