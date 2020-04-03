FPJ Impact: Doc's father discharged from group quarantine in Rajasthan

Mumbai: After a report in The Free Press Journal (March 31) on the plight of the father of an Indian doctor in UK, who was kept in group quarantine in Barmer, Rajasthan, despite having tested negative for coronavirus, he was discharged on Thursday. The doctor's father had been kept in group quarantine in a room with five to six at-risk patients in an isolated building and had been denied the right to self-isolation since March 25, 2020. The doctor, who did not wish to be named, is at the frontline, saving lives in London while the life of her 59-year-old father was at risk, as he was locked up in a room with others who were coughing.
Also, he did not have access to proper food, toilet facilities (lack of water supply) and most importantly, there was no doctor to attend to these people crammed into a single room.
The Free Press Journal had also shared a video of this man's situation on social media. On the same day, the doctor's father was moved to another room which had two-three others. Then on April 2, he was finally discharged and allowed to go home.
The Mumbai-origin doctor, 25, who is busy treating those affected by CoVID-19 in London said, "It was so disturbing and stressful to see my father in such a frightening situation. I am treating patients every day and trying to do my best to save lives in London. But my father was fighting a battle without help. I was scared that he would contract the virus while sharing a room with patients who are coughing and have no masks."
"My dad had tested negative and I had checked all his reports. When he appealed for his right to self-isolate at home, he was not allowed to do so. I do not know if quarantine in India is to save people or harm them. It is important to maintain social distancing even in quarantine. I am just grateful that my dad is out of quarantine safe and healthy," she said.
