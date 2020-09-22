FPJ Fast Facts: Why did 8 Opposition MPs sleep outside Parliament?

The group eight MPs who were suspended because of their "unruly behaviour" in Rajya Sabha have now finally ended their protest/dharna on the lawns of Parliament.

The decision was taken after the walkout by Opposition.

These MPs, to mark their protest, earlier camped on the lawns in the premises of parliament overnight and slept on sheets and pillows spread on the same grass.

Here's what exactly happened in Rajya Sabha which led to MPs camping and sleeping on the lawn in the parliament premises.

Sunday - Opposition members stormed well to protest against farm bills

On Sunday Rajya Sabha witnessed unruly scenes as Opposition members stormed the well and reached the deputy chairman's seat to protest against the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and passed by the Upper House through voice vote.

Both the Bills were earlier passed by Lok Sabha through voice votes.