FPJ Fast Facts: Why did 8 Opposition MPs sleep outside Parliament?

The group eight MPs who were suspended because of their "unruly behaviour" in Rajya Sabha have now finally ended their protest/dharna on the lawns of Parliament.
The decision was taken after the walkout by Opposition.
These MPs, to mark their protest, earlier camped on the lawns in the premises of parliament overnight and slept on sheets and pillows spread on the same grass.
Here's what exactly happened in Rajya Sabha which led to MPs camping and sleeping on the lawn in the parliament premises.
Sunday - Opposition members stormed well to protest against farm bills
On Sunday Rajya Sabha witnessed unruly scenes as Opposition members stormed the well and reached the deputy chairman's seat to protest against the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and passed by the Upper House through voice vote.
Both the Bills were earlier passed by Lok Sabha through voice votes.
Monday - Venkaiah Naidu announced a one-week suspension of 8 MPs for their behaviour in RS
On Monday, Venkaiah Naidu announced the one-week suspension of Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Sanjay Singh, Congress' Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora and Syed Nasir Hussain, CPI (M)'s KK Ragesh and Elamaram Karim for "unruly behaviour" with the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman on Sunday during the passage of the farm bills.
Monday - Start of sit-in protest
Followed by the suspension, the MPs took to sit-in protest in the premises of parliament. They wanted their suspension to be revoked and the farm bills to be taken back. They had also demanded proper voting to happen on the bill as it was passed with the voice vote earlier.
Tuesday - Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh visits suspended MPs as their protest continued
The eight MPs suspended for continuing with their protests against farm bills inside the Upper House who had spent the night on the lawns of Parliament in protest had a visitor in Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh who arrived with morning tea for them.
Tuesday - Protest withdrawn
Eight Oppn RS MPs, later ended their sit-in protest inside Parliament complex as opposition decided to boycott remaining session in House.
Why did 8 Opposition MPs sleep outside Parliament?
Now the question of why the eight Opposition MPs slept outside Parliament. The MPs chose it to mark their protest against their suspension. At the same time, MPs said that they are also protesting against the haphazard passing of the contentious farm bills with voice votes.
Thus with this sit-in protest, they demanded revoking their suspension and passing of the bill with proper voting and deliberation.
(with inputs from agencies)
