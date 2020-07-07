FPJ Fast Facts: What transpired in Ajit Doval and Wang Yi's two-hour video conference?

On Monday, the Chinese Army moved back tents, vehicles and troops by 1-2 kilometres from locations where disengagement was agreed upon at Corps Commander-level talks, Indian Army sources said.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a two-hour video conference. After the meeting, China said that a "positive common understanding" has been reached over easing the current border situation.

1. According to an article in Hindustan Times, there were disagreements on who was to blame for the violent face-off at the Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh on June 15 but Doval and Wang Yi arrived at agreements on many points. Doval told Wang that China would need to restore the patrolling rights of the Indian army to ensure peace and tranquillity along the LAC.

2. The officials said the focus of the talks was on "full and enduring restoration of peace and tranquillity" along the border and also better coordination to ensure avoidance of such incidents in future.

3. The discussions were held in a "free and frank manner", and the two sides agreed that the respective army commanders would work out the modalities for maintenance of peace along the LAC.

4. The two agreed on maintaining and promoting normal exchanges and cooperation and safeguarding overall Sino-India relations, the officials said.

5. Doval and Wang agreed that diplomatic and military officials of the two sides should continue their discussions under the framework of the Working Mechanism and Coordination on India-China border affairs.

(With inputs from Agencies)